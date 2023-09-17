Sun vs. Lynx: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - WNBA Playoffs Game 2
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 5:48 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Connecticut Sun and the Minnesota Lynx will match up in Game 2 of the first round of the WNBA Playoffs.
You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Sun vs. Lynx matchup in this article.
Sun vs. Lynx Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, September 17, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Location: Uncasville, Connecticut
- Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena
Sun vs. Lynx Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup across individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Sun Moneyline
|Lynx Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Sun (-9.5)
|158.5
|-500
|+375
|PointsBet
|Sun (-9.5)
|158.5
|-450
|+310
Sun vs. Lynx Betting Trends
- The Sun have put together a 21-18-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Lynx have put together a 20-19-0 ATS record so far this year.
- Connecticut has been favored by 9.5 points or more six times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.
- When playing as at least 9.5-point underdogs this season, Minnesota has an ATS record of 3-6.
- In the Sun's 39 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 22 times.
- The Lynx and their opponents have combined to hit the over 23 out of 40 times this season.
