The Connecticut Sun and the Minnesota Lynx will match up in Game 2 of the first round of the WNBA Playoffs.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Sun vs. Lynx matchup in this article.

Sun vs. Lynx Game Info

  • Game Day: Sunday, September 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Location: Uncasville, Connecticut
  • Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena

Sun vs. Lynx Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Sun Moneyline Lynx Moneyline
BetMGM Sun (-9.5) 158.5 -500 +375
PointsBet Sun (-9.5) 158.5 -450 +310

Sun vs. Lynx Betting Trends

  • The Sun have put together a 21-18-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Lynx have put together a 20-19-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • Connecticut has been favored by 9.5 points or more six times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.
  • When playing as at least 9.5-point underdogs this season, Minnesota has an ATS record of 3-6.
  • In the Sun's 39 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 22 times.
  • The Lynx and their opponents have combined to hit the over 23 out of 40 times this season.

