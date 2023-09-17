The Buffalo Bills and the Las Vegas Raiders are set to square off in a Week 2 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Trent Sherfield get into the end zone in this game? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and break down his recent statistics and trends.

Will Trent Sherfield score a touchdown against the Raiders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120 if he scores a TD)

A season ago Sherfield caught 30 balls en route to 417 yards and two TDs.

In two of 16 games last year, Sherfield had a receiving touchdown. But he had no contests with more than one TD catch.

Trent Sherfield Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Patriots 2 1 8 0 Week 2 @Ravens 2 2 9 0 Week 3 Bills 1 1 5 0 Week 4 @Bengals 6 4 55 0 Week 5 @Jets 2 1 5 0 Week 6 Vikings 4 1 6 0 Week 7 Steelers 3 3 44 0 Week 8 @Lions 2 2 25 0 Week 9 @Bears 3 3 27 0 Week 10 Browns 5 4 63 1 Week 12 Texans 5 2 33 0 Week 13 @49ers 3 1 75 1 Week 14 @Chargers 4 1 7 0 Week 15 @Bills 1 0 0 0 Week 16 Packers 2 2 25 0 Week 17 @Patriots 6 2 30 0 Wild Card @Bills 2 0 0 0

