The field is getting smaller at the Zhuhai Championships, with Cameron Norrie in a quarterfinal against Aslan Karatsev. Norrie's odds are tops in the field at +333 to win this event at Hengqin International Tennis Center Zhuhai.

Norrie at the 2023 Zhuhai Championships

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: September 19-26

September 19-26 Venue: Hengqin International Tennis Center Zhuhai

Hengqin International Tennis Center Zhuhai Location: Zhuhai, China

Zhuhai, China Court Surface: Hard

Norrie's Next Match

Norrie has reached the quarterfinals, where he will face Karatsev on Sunday, September 24 at 5:00 AM ET (after defeating Marc Polmans 6-0, 6-3).

Norrie currently has odds of -190 to win his next match against Karatsev.

Norrie Stats

In the Round of 16 on Saturday, Norrie defeated No. 152-ranked Polmans, 6-0, 6-3.

In 22 tournaments over the past 12 months, Norrie has won once, and his overall record is 33-21.

In 12 hard-court tournaments over the past 12 months, Norrie is 14-12 in matches.

Through 54 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Norrie has played 25.9 games per match. He won 53.2% of them.

In his 26 matches on a hard surface over the past year, Norrie has averaged 26.2 games.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages over the past 12 months, Norrie has won 78.8% of his games on serve, and 27.2% on return.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages on hard courts over the past year, Norrie has won 78.7% of his games on serve and 26.8% on return.

