Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox will hit the field against the Texas Rangers and starter Jordan Montgomery on Monday. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET at Globe Life Field.

The Rangers are -160 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Red Sox (+135). The over/under is 8.5 runs for this contest.

Red Sox vs. Rangers Odds & Info

Date: Monday, September 18, 2023

Globe Life Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -160 +135 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Red Sox Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have posted a mark of 1-5.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Red Sox and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

The Red Sox's previous 10 matchups have not had a spread posted by sportsbooks. Boston's past three games have finished below the set point total, and the average total during that run was 8.3.

Red Sox Betting Records & Stats

The Red Sox have been victorious in 37, or 48.1%, of the 77 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Boston has entered 11 games this season as the underdog by +135 or more and is 7-4 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Red Sox have a 42.6% chance of walking away with the win.

Boston and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 77 of its 148 opportunities.

The Red Sox are 3-6-0 against the spread in their nine games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Red Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 38-38 36-38 29-27 45-48 52-57 22-18

