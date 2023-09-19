Tuesday's contest at Globe Life Field has the Texas Rangers (82-68) taking on the Boston Red Sox (75-76) at 8:05 PM ET (on September 19). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 win for the Rangers, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The Rangers will look to Nathan Eovaldi (11-4) versus the Red Sox and Tanner Houck (5-9).

Red Sox vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

  • When: Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
  • Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
  • How to Watch on TV: BSSW
  How to Watch: Watch this game on Fubo!

Red Sox vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rangers 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Rangers

  • Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Read More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

  • In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have posted a mark of 2-4.
  • In its previous 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.
  • Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Red Sox's past 10 games.
  • The Red Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 78 games this year and have walked away with the win 38 times (48.7%) in those games.
  • This season, Boston has come away with a win eight times in 12 chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or longer on the moneyline.
  • The Red Sox have an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
  • The offense for Boston is No. 8 in baseball, scoring 4.9 runs per game (740 total runs).
  • The Red Sox have the 21st-ranked ERA (4.52) in the majors this season.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
September 14 Yankees L 8-5 Nick Robertson vs Clarke Schmidt
September 15 @ Blue Jays L 3-0 Brayan Bello vs José Berríos
September 16 @ Blue Jays L 4-3 Chris Sale vs Chris Bassitt
September 17 @ Blue Jays L 3-2 Nick Pivetta vs Hyun-Jin Ryu
September 18 @ Rangers W 4-2 Kutter Crawford vs Jordan Montgomery
September 19 @ Rangers - Tanner Houck vs Nathan Eovaldi
September 20 @ Rangers - Brayan Bello vs Jon Gray
September 22 White Sox - Chris Sale vs Touki Toussaint
September 23 White Sox - Nick Pivetta vs Dylan Cease
September 24 White Sox - Kutter Crawford vs Mike Clevinger
September 26 Rays - Tanner Houck vs Aaron Civale

