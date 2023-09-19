The Boston Red Sox and Rafael Devers hit the field in the second game of a three-game series against Robbie Grossman and the Texas Rangers, on Tuesday at Globe Life Field.

Red Sox vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox's 176 home runs rank 16th in Major League Baseball.

Boston ranks seventh in the majors with a .432 team slugging percentage.

The Red Sox's .261 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking third in MLB.

Boston is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking eighth with 740 total runs this season.

The Red Sox have an OBP of .327 this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.

The Red Sox rank 12th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.4 whiffs per contest.

Boston averages nine strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, 10th-most in the majors.

Boston has the 21st-ranked ERA (4.52) in the majors this season.

The Red Sox rank 20th in MLB with a combined 1.347 WHIP this season.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Tanner Houck (5-9) will take the mound for the Red Sox, his 19th start of the season.

The right-hander did not allow a run in six innings pitched on Thursday in his last outing, a matchup with the New York Yankees.

In 18 starts this season, he's earned four quality starts.

Houck will look to pitch five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 18 chances this season.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 9/14/2023 Yankees L 8-5 Home Nick Robertson Clarke Schmidt 9/15/2023 Blue Jays L 3-0 Away Brayan Bello José Berríos 9/16/2023 Blue Jays L 4-3 Away Chris Sale Chris Bassitt 9/17/2023 Blue Jays L 3-2 Away Nick Pivetta Hyun-Jin Ryu 9/18/2023 Rangers W 4-2 Away Kutter Crawford Jordan Montgomery 9/19/2023 Rangers - Away Tanner Houck Nathan Eovaldi 9/20/2023 Rangers - Away Brayan Bello Jon Gray 9/22/2023 White Sox - Home Chris Sale Touki Toussaint 9/23/2023 White Sox - Home Nick Pivetta Dylan Cease 9/24/2023 White Sox - Home Kutter Crawford Mike Clevinger 9/26/2023 Rays - Home Tanner Houck Aaron Civale

