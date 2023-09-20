Wednesday's contest at Globe Life Field has the Texas Rangers (83-68) taking on the Boston Red Sox (75-77) at 2:05 PM ET (on September 20). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 win for the Rangers, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The Rangers will call on Jon Gray (8-8) versus the Red Sox and Brayan Bello (12-9).

Red Sox vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 2:05 PM ET

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 2:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

Red Sox vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rangers 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Red Sox Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 2-5.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Boston and its foes are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Red Sox's past 10 games.

The Red Sox have come away with 38 wins in the 79 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, Boston has won 24 of 42 games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Red Sox have a 47.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Boston is the eighth-highest scoring team in MLB, averaging 4.9 runs per game (744 total).

The Red Sox have pitched to a 4.54 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.

Red Sox Schedule