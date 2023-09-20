Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers square off against Wilyer Abreu and the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday at 2:05 PM ET, in the final of a three-game series at Globe Life Field.

Red Sox vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023

TV Channel: BSSW

Location: Arlington, Texas

Venue: Globe Life Field

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox's 176 home runs rank 17th in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 521 extra-base hits, Boston ranks seventh in MLB with a .431 slugging percentage this season.

The Red Sox rank third in MLB with a .261 team batting average.

Boston is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking eighth with 744 total runs this season.

The Red Sox have an OBP of .327 this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.

The Red Sox rank 13th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.4 whiffs per contest.

Boston has a nine K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, 10th-best in baseball.

Boston pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.54 ERA this year, which ranks 20th in MLB.

Red Sox pitchers have a 1.350 WHIP this season, 20th in the majors.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Brayan Bello (12-9) will take the mound for the Red Sox, his 27th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Friday, when he threw six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up three earned runs while allowing four hits.

In 26 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 15 of them.

Bello will look to pitch five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 9/15/2023 Blue Jays L 3-0 Away Brayan Bello José Berríos 9/16/2023 Blue Jays L 4-3 Away Chris Sale Chris Bassitt 9/17/2023 Blue Jays L 3-2 Away Nick Pivetta Hyun-Jin Ryu 9/18/2023 Rangers W 4-2 Away Kutter Crawford Jordan Montgomery 9/19/2023 Rangers L 6-4 Away Tanner Houck Nathan Eovaldi 9/20/2023 Rangers - Away Brayan Bello Jon Gray 9/22/2023 White Sox - Home Chris Sale Touki Toussaint 9/23/2023 White Sox - Home Nick Pivetta Dylan Cease 9/24/2023 White Sox - Home Kutter Crawford Mike Clevinger 9/26/2023 Rays - Home Tanner Houck Aaron Civale 9/27/2023 Rays - Home Brayan Bello Zach Eflin

