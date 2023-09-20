The Connecticut Sun (27-13) are monitoring just one player on the injury report as they prepare for Game 3 of the first round of the NBA playoffs against the Minnesota Lynx (19-21) at Target Center on Wednesday, September 20 at 8:00 PM ET.

On Sunday when these two teams last met, the Lynx bested the Sun 82-75.

Connecticut Sun Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Brionna Jones Out For Season Achilles 15.9 8.2 2.4

Minnesota Lynx Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jessica Shepard Out Ankle 8.1 7 3.1 Lindsay Allen Out Thumb 6.2 2.4 4.5 Natalie Achonwa Out Personal - - -

Sun vs. Lynx Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Arena: Target Center

Sun Player Leaders

Alyssa Thomas leads her squad in both rebounds (9.9) and assists (7.9) per game, and also posts 15.5 points. Defensively, she puts up 1.8 steals (third in the WNBA) and 0.5 blocked shots.

DeWanna Bonner leads the Sun with 17.4 points per game and 2.2 assists, while also posting 5.6 rebounds.

Tiffany Hayes averages 12.1 points, 3 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, shooting 47.6% from the floor and 36.6% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Natisha Hiedeman is posting 8.5 points, 2.7 assists and 2.1 rebounds per game.

Rebecca Allen is averaging 6.4 points, 0.9 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game.

Sun vs. Lynx Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Sun -5.5 156.5

