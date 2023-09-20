The Connecticut Sun visit the Minnesota Lynx in the first round of the WNBA Playoffs, with Game 3 next to come.

Sun vs. Lynx Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Target Center

Key Stats for Sun vs. Lynx

The 82.7 points per game Connecticut records are only 2.3 fewer points than Minnesota gives up (85.0).

This season, Connecticut has a 44.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.1% lower than the 44.6% of shots Minnesota's opponents have made.

The Sun are 18-3 when they shoot higher than 44.6% from the field.

Connecticut is knocking down 36.0% of its three-point shots this season, 0.3% higher than the 35.7% Minnesota allows opponents to shoot from deep.

The Sun are 13-4 when they shoot better than 35.7% from distance.

Connecticut and Minnesota rebound at about the same rate, with Connecticut averaging 0.7 fewer rebounds per game.

Sun Recent Performance

In their last 10 games, the Sun have been putting up 80.5 points per contest, an average that's slightly lower than the 82.7 they've scored over the course of the 2023 season.

Connecticut's points-allowed average over its last 10 games (76.9) is 2.1 fewer points per game than the team is allowing over the entire season (79.0).

The Sun are trending up from deep over their last 10 outings, making 9.0 threes per game and shooting 38.5% from long range in comparison to their season-long averages of 7.2 makes and 36.0% from distance in the 2023 season.

Sun Injuries