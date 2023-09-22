Vermont High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Bennington County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
This week, there's high school football on the schedule in Bennington County, Vermont. To find out how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Bennington County, Vermont High School Football Games This Week
Burr and Burton Academy at Hartford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: White River Junction, VT
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mount Anthony Union High School at Rutland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Rutland, VT
- Conference: Marble Valley - A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.