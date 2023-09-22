This week, there's high school football on the schedule in Bennington County, Vermont. To find out how to watch the games, we have you covered below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Bennington County, Vermont High School Football Games This Week

Burr and Burton Academy at Hartford High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: White River Junction, VT

White River Junction, VT How to Stream: Watch Here

Mount Anthony Union High School at Rutland High School