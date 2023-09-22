At +1000 as of September 22, the Buffalo Bills aren't among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.

Bills Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +140

+140 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1000

Buffalo Betting Insights

Buffalo won seven games against the spread last season, failing to cover eight times.

Last season, six Bills games went over the point total.

Buffalo ranked sixth in total defense last year (319.1 yards allowed per game), but it played really well on offense, ranking second-best in the NFL with 397.6 total yards per game.

Last season the Bills were 7-1 at home and 6-2 away.

The Bills were 9-2 in the AFC, including 4-2 in the AFC East.

Bills Impact Players

Josh Allen had 35 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions in 16 games last year, completing 63.3% of his throws for 4,283 yards (267.7 per game).

On the ground, Allen scored seven touchdowns and accumulated 762 yards.

Stefon Diggs had 108 catches for 1,429 yards (89.3 per game) and 11 touchdowns in 16 games.

In 13 games a season ago, Latavius Murray ran for 760 yards (58.5 per game) and six TDs.

Gabriel Davis had 48 receptions for 836 yards (55.7 per game) and seven touchdowns in 15 games.

As a key defensive contributor, Matt Milano totaled 99 tackles, 12.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and three interceptions in 15 games last year.

Bills Player Futures

2023-24 Bills NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 11 @ Jets L 22-16 +6600 2 September 17 Raiders W 38-10 +10000 3 September 24 @ Commanders - +8000 4 October 1 Dolphins - +1300 5 October 8 Jaguars - +2500 6 October 15 Giants - +10000 7 October 22 @ Patriots - +10000 8 October 26 Buccaneers - +6600 9 November 5 @ Bengals - +2000 10 November 13 Broncos - +12500 11 November 19 Jets - +6600 12 November 26 @ Eagles - +750 BYE - - - - 14 December 10 @ Chiefs - +600 15 December 17 Cowboys - +800 16 December 23 @ Chargers - +3000 17 December 31 Patriots - +10000 18 January 7 @ Dolphins - +1300

