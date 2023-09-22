Bills Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
At +1000 as of September 22, the Buffalo Bills aren't among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.
Watch the Bills this season on Fubo!
Bills Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC East: +140
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1000
Looking to place a futures bet on the Bills to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Buffalo Betting Insights
- Buffalo won seven games against the spread last season, failing to cover eight times.
- Last season, six Bills games went over the point total.
- Buffalo ranked sixth in total defense last year (319.1 yards allowed per game), but it played really well on offense, ranking second-best in the NFL with 397.6 total yards per game.
- Last season the Bills were 7-1 at home and 6-2 away.
- The Bills were 9-2 in the AFC, including 4-2 in the AFC East.
Bills Impact Players
- Josh Allen had 35 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions in 16 games last year, completing 63.3% of his throws for 4,283 yards (267.7 per game).
- On the ground, Allen scored seven touchdowns and accumulated 762 yards.
- Stefon Diggs had 108 catches for 1,429 yards (89.3 per game) and 11 touchdowns in 16 games.
- In 13 games a season ago, Latavius Murray ran for 760 yards (58.5 per game) and six TDs.
- Gabriel Davis had 48 receptions for 836 yards (55.7 per game) and seven touchdowns in 15 games.
- As a key defensive contributor, Matt Milano totaled 99 tackles, 12.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and three interceptions in 15 games last year.
Bet on Bills to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Bills Player Futures
2023-24 Bills NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 11
|@ Jets
|L 22-16
|+6600
|2
|September 17
|Raiders
|W 38-10
|+10000
|3
|September 24
|@ Commanders
|-
|+8000
|4
|October 1
|Dolphins
|-
|+1300
|5
|October 8
|Jaguars
|-
|+2500
|6
|October 15
|Giants
|-
|+10000
|7
|October 22
|@ Patriots
|-
|+10000
|8
|October 26
|Buccaneers
|-
|+6600
|9
|November 5
|@ Bengals
|-
|+2000
|10
|November 13
|Broncos
|-
|+12500
|11
|November 19
|Jets
|-
|+6600
|12
|November 26
|@ Eagles
|-
|+750
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14
|December 10
|@ Chiefs
|-
|+600
|15
|December 17
|Cowboys
|-
|+800
|16
|December 23
|@ Chargers
|-
|+3000
|17
|December 31
|Patriots
|-
|+10000
|18
|January 7
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+1300
Odds are current as of September 22 at 5:17 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.