As of September 22 the New England Patriots' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +10000, put them 24th in the league.

Patriots Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +1400

+1400 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +10000

New England Betting Insights

New England won seven games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing nine times.

Patriots games hit the over eight out of 17 times last season.

New England ranked 26th in total offense (314.6 yards per game) and eighth in total defense (322 yards allowed per game) last year.

Last season the Patriots were 4-4 at home and 4-5 on the road.

New England won once as an underdog (1-7) a year ago, and went 7-1 as the favored team.

The Patriots were 3-3 in the AFC East and 6-6 in the AFC as a whole.

Patriots Impact Players

On the ground, Rhamondre Stevenson had five touchdowns and 1,040 yards (61.2 per game) last year.

Stevenson also had 69 catches for 421 yards and one TD.

In 14 games, Mac Jones threw for 2,997 yards (214.1 per game), with 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 65.2%.

On the ground, Jones scored one touchdown and accumulated 102 yards.

In 15 games with the Cowboys a season ago, Ezekiel Elliott ran for 876 yards (58.4 per game) and 12 TDs.

In 16 games played for the Chiefs, JuJu Smith-Schuster had 78 catches for 933 yards (58.3 per game) and three touchdowns.

Matthew Judon posted 60 tackles, 14.0 TFL, 15.5 sacks, and three passes defended in 16 games last year.

Patriots Player Futures

2023-24 Patriots NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Eagles L 25-20 +750 2 September 17 Dolphins L 24-17 +1300 3 September 24 @ Jets - +6600 4 October 1 @ Cowboys - +800 5 October 8 Saints - +2800 6 October 15 @ Raiders - +10000 7 October 22 Bills - +1000 8 October 29 @ Dolphins - +1300 9 November 5 Commanders - +8000 10 November 12 Colts - +15000 BYE - - - - 12 November 26 @ Giants - +10000 13 December 3 Chargers - +3000 14 December 7 @ Steelers - +4000 15 December 18 Chiefs - +600 16 December 24 @ Broncos - +12500 17 December 31 @ Bills - +1000 18 January 7 Jets - +6600

