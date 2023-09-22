Touki Toussaint will attempt to shut down Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox when they take on his Chicago White Sox on Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Red Sox as -225 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog White Sox +180 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 9 runs for this matchup (with -120 odds to go over and +100 odds on the under).

Red Sox vs. White Sox Odds & Info

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Friday, September 22, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Red Sox -225 +180 9 -120 +100 - - -

Red Sox Recent Betting Performance

The Red Sox have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Red Sox and their opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Red Sox have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Red Sox Betting Records & Stats

The Red Sox have won 51.5% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (34-32).

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter, Boston has a 5-3 record (winning 62.5% of its games).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Red Sox's implied win probability is 69.2%.

Boston has played in 151 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 79 times (79-68-4).

The Red Sox have gone 3-6-0 ATS this season.

Red Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 38-38 37-40 29-28 46-49 52-59 23-18

