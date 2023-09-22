Vermont High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Rutland County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football action in Rutland County, Vermont is happening this week, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Rutland County, Vermont High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Mill River Union High School at Springfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Springfield, VT
- Conference: Marble Valley - B
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mount Anthony Union High School at Rutland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Rutland, VT
- Conference: Marble Valley - A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Bellows Free Academy - Fairfax at Otter Valley Union High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on September 23
- Location: Brandon, VT
- How to Stream: Watch Here
