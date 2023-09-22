High school football action in Rutland County, Vermont is happening this week, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.

Rutland County, Vermont High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Mill River Union High School at Springfield High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Springfield, VT

Springfield, VT Conference: Marble Valley - B

Marble Valley - B How to Stream: Watch Here

Mount Anthony Union High School at Rutland High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Rutland, VT

Rutland, VT Conference: Marble Valley - A

Marble Valley - A How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Bellows Free Academy - Fairfax at Otter Valley Union High School