How to Watch Serie A: Soccer Streaming Live - Friday, September 22
In one of the two matchups on the Serie A slate on Friday, Frosinone Calcio and Salernitana square off at Stadio Arechi.
We have what you need regarding how to watch Friday's Serie A action right here. Check out the links below.
Watch even more soccer coverage with ESPN+!
Serie A Streaming Live Today
Watch Salernitana vs Frosinone Calcio
Frosinone Calcio (2-1-1) journeys to match up with Salernitana (0-2-2) at Stadio Arechi in Salerno.
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Salernitana (+140)
- Underdog: Frosinone Calcio (+185)
- Draw: (+225)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch US Lecce vs Genoa CFC
Genoa CFC (1-1-2) travels to play US Lecce (2-2-0) at Via del Mare in Lecce.
- Game Time: 2:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: US Lecce (+135)
- Underdog: Genoa CFC (+200)
- Draw: (+210)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.