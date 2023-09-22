Vermont High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Windsor County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Searching for how to stream high school football matchups in Windsor County, Vermont this week? We've got the information.
Windsor County, Vermont High School Football Games This Week
Burr and Burton Academy at Hartford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: White River Junction, VT
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mill River Union High School at Springfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Springfield, VT
- Conference: Marble Valley - B
- How to Stream: Watch Here
