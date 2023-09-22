Searching for how to stream high school football matchups in Windsor County, Vermont this week? We've got the information.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Windsor County, Vermont High School Football Games This Week

Burr and Burton Academy at Hartford High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: White River Junction, VT

White River Junction, VT How to Stream: Watch Here

Mill River Union High School at Springfield High School