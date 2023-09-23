Vermont High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Chittenden County This Week
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Want to learn how to watch high school football matchups in Chittenden County, Vermont this week? We have you covered below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Vermont This Week
Chittenden County, Vermont High School Football Games This Week
St. Johnsbury Academy at Champlain Valley Union High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on September 23
- Location: Hinesburg, VT
- Conference: Metro
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Milton High School at Rice Memorial High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on September 23
- Location: South Burlington, VT
- How to Stream: Watch Here
