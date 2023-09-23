Want to learn how to watch high school football matchups in Chittenden County, Vermont this week? We have you covered below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Vermont This Week

Chittenden County, Vermont High School Football Games This Week

St. Johnsbury Academy at Champlain Valley Union High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on September 23

1:00 PM ET on September 23 Location: Hinesburg, VT

Hinesburg, VT Conference: Metro

Metro How to Stream: Watch Here

Milton High School at Rice Memorial High School