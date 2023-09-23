Want to learn how to watch high school football matchups in Chittenden County, Vermont this week? We have you covered below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Vermont This Week

  • Windsor County
  • Rutland County
  • Bennington County

    • Chittenden County, Vermont High School Football Games This Week

    St. Johnsbury Academy at Champlain Valley Union High School

    • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on September 23
    • Location: Hinesburg, VT
    • Conference: Metro
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Milton High School at Rice Memorial High School

    • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on September 23
    • Location: South Burlington, VT
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.