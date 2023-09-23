The Dartmouth Big Green are expected to come out on top in their matchup versus the Lehigh Mountain Hawks at 1:30 PM on Saturday, September 23, according to our computer model. If you're seeking more predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Dartmouth vs. Lehigh Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Dartmouth (-11.8) 35.0 Dartmouth 23, Lehigh 12

Week 4 Ivy League Predictions

Dartmouth Betting Info (2022)

The Big Green covered four times in 10 games with a spread last season.

Big Green games hit the over three out of 10 times last season.

Lehigh Betting Info (2022)

The Mountain Hawks compiled a 5-4-2 ATS record last season.

In Mountain Hawks games last season, combined scoring went over the point total four times.

Big Green vs. Mountain Hawks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Dartmouth 7.0 24.0 -- -- 7.0 24.0 Lehigh 14.7 24.3 15.0 30.5 14.0 12.0

