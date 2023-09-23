The Lehigh Mountain Hawks (1-2) visit the Dartmouth Big Green (0-1) at Memorial Field on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

Dartmouth ranks fourth-worst in scoring offense (7 points per game), but has been slightly better on defense, ranking 39th with 24 points allowed per contest. In terms of total offense, Lehigh ranks 100th in the FCS (284 total yards per game) and 62nd on defense (363 total yards allowed per contest).

We dig deep into all of the info you need before this matchup begins in this article, including how to watch on ESPN+.

Dartmouth vs. Lehigh Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Hanover, New Hampshire

Hanover, New Hampshire Venue: Memorial Field

Dartmouth vs. Lehigh Key Statistics

Dartmouth Lehigh 314 (126th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 284 (90th) 274 (6th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 363 (69th) 119 (83rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 64.7 (121st) 195 (67th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 219.3 (46th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (63rd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (63rd)

Dartmouth Stats Leaders

Dylan Cadwallader has thrown for 195 yards (195 ypg) to lead Dartmouth, completing 53.3% of his passes compared to one interception this season.

The team's top rusher, Nick Howard, has carried the ball 10 times for 62 yards (62 per game).

Q Jones has racked up 55 yards on 14 carries, scoring one time.

Paxton Scott's team-leading 153 yards as a receiver have come on 10 receptions (out of 10 targets).

Tevita Moimoi has caught two passes while averaging 16 yards per game.

Painter Richards-Baker's two receptions have turned into 14 yards.

Lehigh Stats Leaders

Brayten Silbor has thrown for 658 yards on 53.3% passing while tossing four touchdown passes with five interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Gaige Garcia, has carried the ball 26 times for 107 yards (35.7 per game). He's also caught eight passes for 63 yards and one touchdown.

Luke Yoder has piled up 37 yards (on seven attempts) with one touchdown.

Geoffrey Jamiel paces his team with 127 receiving yards on 15 receptions with one touchdown.

Connor Kennedy has totaled 121 receiving yards (40.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 12 receptions.

Mason Humphrey's zero targets have resulted in eight catches for 89 yards.

