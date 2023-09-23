Patriots Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
The New England Patriots right now have the 24th-ranked odds in the NFL to win the Super Bowl at +10000.
Patriots Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC East: +1400
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +10000
New England Betting Insights
- New England covered seven times in 17 games with a spread last season.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times in Patriots games.
- New England put up 314.6 yards per game offensively last season (26th in NFL), and it allowed 322 yards per game (eighth) on defense.
- Last season the Patriots were 4-4 at home and 4-5 on the road.
- When underdogs, New England picked up only one win (1-7) versus its 7-1 record when favored.
- In the AFC East the Patriots were 3-3, and in the conference overall they went 6-6.
Patriots Impact Players
- Rhamondre Stevenson rushed for 1,040 yards (61.2 per game) and five touchdowns in 17 games last year.
- Stevenson also had 69 catches for 421 yards and one TD.
- In 14 games, Mac Jones passed for 2,997 yards (214.1 per game), with 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 65.2%.
- Also, Jones ran for 102 yards and one TD.
- In 15 games with the Cowboys a season ago, Ezekiel Elliott ran for 876 yards (58.4 per game) and 12 TDs.
- In the passing game with the Chiefs, JuJu Smith-Schuster scored three TDs, hauling in 78 balls for 933 yards (58.3 per game).
- On defense last year, Matthew Judon helped lead the charge with 60 tackles, 14.0 TFL, 15.5 sacks, and three passes defended in 16 games.
Patriots Player Futures
2023-24 Patriots NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Eagles
|L 25-20
|+750
|2
|September 17
|Dolphins
|L 24-17
|+1300
|3
|September 24
|@ Jets
|-
|+6600
|4
|October 1
|@ Cowboys
|-
|+800
|5
|October 8
|Saints
|-
|+2800
|6
|October 15
|@ Raiders
|-
|+10000
|7
|October 22
|Bills
|-
|+1000
|8
|October 29
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+1300
|9
|November 5
|Commanders
|-
|+8000
|10
|November 12
|Colts
|-
|+15000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|12
|November 26
|@ Giants
|-
|+10000
|13
|December 3
|Chargers
|-
|+3000
|14
|December 7
|@ Steelers
|-
|+4000
|15
|December 18
|Chiefs
|-
|+600
|16
|December 24
|@ Broncos
|-
|+12500
|17
|December 31
|@ Bills
|-
|+1000
|18
|January 7
|Jets
|-
|+6600
Odds are current as of September 23 at 5:25 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
