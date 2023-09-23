The Chicago White Sox (58-96) take a three-game losing streak into a home matchup versus the Boston Red Sox (76-78), at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.

The probable pitchers are Nick Pivetta (9-9) for the Red Sox and Dylan Cease (7-8) for the White Sox.

Red Sox vs. White Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Pivetta - BOS (9-9, 4.48 ERA) vs Cease - CHW (7-8, 4.91 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Nick Pivetta

The Red Sox's Pivetta (9-9) will make his 15th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw 6 1/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up two earned runs while allowing four hits.

The 30-year-old has pitched in 36 games this season with an ERA of 4.48, a 3.46 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.181.

He has earned a quality start three times in 14 starts this season.

Pivetta has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 36 appearances this season, he has finished 13 without allowing an earned run.

Nick Pivetta vs. White Sox

The White Sox have scored 626 runs this season, which ranks 28th in MLB. They are batting .240 for the campaign with 164 home runs, 21st in the league.

The White Sox have gone 0-for-1 in a third of an inning this season against the right-hander.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dylan Cease

Cease gets the start for the White Sox, his 32nd of the season. He is 7-8 with a 4.91 ERA and 196 strikeouts over 165 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out came on Sunday against the Minnesota Twins, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.91, with 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 31 games this season. Opponents are batting .253 against him.

Cease has 11 quality starts this year.

Cease will look to prolong a five-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.3 frames per appearance).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 31 appearances this season.

Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 38th in ERA (4.91), 43rd in WHIP (1.455), and seventh in K/9 (10.7).

