The Buffalo Bills (1-1) play the Washington Commanders (2-0) on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at FedExField. The Bills are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 5.5 points. The over/under is 43 in the outing.

If you're planning to place some in-game bets on the Bills' upcoming matchup versus the Commanders, then you'll want to bookmark this page for all of the numbers and statistical trends we list below, which will assist you in your live betting.

Bills vs. Commanders Quarter-By-Quarter Scoring Trends

1st Quarter

The Bills had the lead six times, were losing five times, and were knotted up five times at the conclusion of the first quarter last season.

Buffalo averaged 5.5 points scored in the first quarter last year. Meanwhile, on defense, it gave up an average of 5.4 points in the first quarter.

The Commanders were leading after the first quarter in five games, trailed after the first quarter in eight games, and were tied after the first quarter in four games last year.

On offense, the Commanders averaged 2.9 points in the first quarter (27th-ranked) last season. They surrendered 3.8 points on average in the first quarter (12th-ranked) on defense.

2nd Quarter

The Bills won the second quarter 10 times, were outscored two times, and tied four times in 16 games last year.

Offensively, Buffalo averaged 9.6 points in the second quarter (fourth-ranked) last year. On defense, it allowed five points on average in the second quarter (fourth-ranked).

The Commanders won the second quarter in eight games last season, lost the second quarter in six games, and they tied in the second quarter in three games.

The Commanders' offense averaged 5.9 points in the second quarter last year. Defensively, they allowed 5.8 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Out of 16 games last year, the Bills outscored their opponent in the third quarter seven times, were outscored five times, and were knotted up four times.

On offense, the Bills averaged 5.7 points in the third quarter (sixth-ranked) last year. On defense, they surrendered 3.9 points on average in the third quarter (12th-ranked).

The Commanders won the third quarter in seven games last year, were outscored in the third quarter in seven games, and were knotted up in the third quarter in three games.

In the third quarter last year, the Commanders averaged 4.2 points scored on offense (19th-ranked) and gave up an average of 4.7 points on defense (19th-ranked).

4th Quarter

In the Bills' 16 games last year, they won the fourth quarter 10 times, lost four times, and were knotted up two times.

Buffalo averaged 6.6 points scored on offense in the fourth quarter last year. Defensively, it allowed an average of 4.4 points in the fourth quarter.

In 17 games last year, the Commanders won the fourth quarter seven times, lost seven times, and tied three times.

In the fourth quarter last season, the Commanders averaged 5.6 points on offense and gave up an average of 6.2 points on defense.

Bills vs. Commanders Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

Last season, the Bills led after the first half in 10 games (8-2 in those contests), were behind after the first half in three games (3-0), and were knotted up after the first half in three games (2-1).

Buffalo averaged 15.1 points in the first half (third-ranked) last year. On defense, it allowed 10.4 points on average in the first half (11th-ranked).

At the end of the first half last year, the Commanders led eight times (6-2 in those games), were behind six times (1-5), and were tied three times (1-1-1).

In the first half last season, the Commanders averaged 8.8 points on offense (27th-ranked) and allowed an average of 9.6 points on defense (fifth-ranked).

2nd Half

Last season, the Bills outscored their opponent in the second half in nine games, lost the second half in six games, and tied the second half in one game.

Buffalo put up an average of 12.3 points and surrendered an average of 8.3 points on defense in the second half last year.

In 17 games last year, the Commanders won the second half eight times (4-4 record in those games), were outscored in the second half seven times (4-3), and were knotted up in the second half two times (0-1-1).

On offense, the Commanders averaged 9.8 points in the second half last year (20th-ranked). They gave up 10.9 points on average in the second half (20th-ranked) on defense.

