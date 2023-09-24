Bills vs. Commanders Injury Report — Week 3
The Buffalo Bills' (1-1) injury report has nine players listed as they ready for their Sunday, September 24 matchup with the Washington Commanders (2-0). The matchup starts at 1:00 PM at FedExField.
The Bills beat the Las Vegas Raiders 38-10 in their last outing.
Their last time out, the Commanders deefated the Denver Broncos 35-33.
Buffalo Bills Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|James Cook
|RB
|Personal
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Spencer Brown
|OT
|Shoulder
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Jordan Poyer
|S
|Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Tre'Davious White
|CB
|Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Micah Hyde
|S
|Hamstring
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Terrel Bernard
|LB
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Leonard Floyd
|DE
|Ankle
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Dawson Knox
|TE
|Back
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Jordan Phillips
|DT
|Illness
|Did Not Participate In Practice
Washington Commanders Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|RB
|Hip
|Full Participation In Practice
|Curtis Samuel
|WR
|Hip
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Logan Thomas
|TE
|Concussion
|Out
|Nick Gates
|C
|Knee
|Full Participation In Practice
|Da'Ron Payne
|DT
|Ankle
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Kamren Curl
|S
|Illness
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Jartavius Martin
|DB
|Concussion
|Limited Participation In Practice
Bills vs. Commanders Game Info
- When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExField in Landover, Maryland
- TV Info: CBS
Bills Season Insights (2022)
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Bills were a top-five unit last season, ranking second-best in the NFL by putting up 397.6 yards per game. They ranked sixth on defense (319.1 yards allowed per game).
- Buffalo thrived on both offense and defense last season, ranking second-best in scoring offense (28.4 points per game) and second-best in scoring defense (17.9 points allowed per game).
- The Bills averaged 258.1 passing yards per game on offense last season, which ranked them seventh in the NFL. On the other side of the ball, they ranked 15th, allowing 214.6 passing yards per contest.
- Defensively, Buffalo was a top-five unit in terms of rushing yards last season, ranking fifth-best by allowing just 104.6 rushing yards per game. It ranked seventh on offense (139.5 rushing yards per game).
- The Bills had the 15th-ranked turnover margin in the NFL last season at even, forcing 27 turnovers (fourth in NFL) while turning it over 27 times (30th in NFL).
Bills vs. Commanders Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Bills (-6)
- Moneyline: Bills (-275), Commanders (+225)
- Total: 43 points
