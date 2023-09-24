The Buffalo Bills' (1-1) injury report has nine players listed as they ready for their Sunday, September 24 matchup with the Washington Commanders (2-0). The matchup starts at 1:00 PM at FedExField.

The Bills beat the Las Vegas Raiders 38-10 in their last outing.

Their last time out, the Commanders deefated the Denver Broncos 35-33.

Buffalo Bills Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status James Cook RB Personal Did Not Participate In Practice Spencer Brown OT Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Jordan Poyer S Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Tre'Davious White CB Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Micah Hyde S Hamstring Did Not Participate In Practice Terrel Bernard LB Knee Limited Participation In Practice Leonard Floyd DE Ankle Did Not Participate In Practice Dawson Knox TE Back Did Not Participate In Practice Jordan Phillips DT Illness Did Not Participate In Practice

Washington Commanders Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Brian Robinson Jr. RB Hip Full Participation In Practice Curtis Samuel WR Hip Did Not Participate In Practice Logan Thomas TE Concussion Out Nick Gates C Knee Full Participation In Practice Da'Ron Payne DT Ankle Did Not Participate In Practice Kamren Curl S Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Jartavius Martin DB Concussion Limited Participation In Practice

Bills vs. Commanders Game Info

When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: FedExField in Landover, Maryland

FedExField in Landover, Maryland TV Info: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bills Season Insights (2022)

On the offensive side of the ball, the Bills were a top-five unit last season, ranking second-best in the NFL by putting up 397.6 yards per game. They ranked sixth on defense (319.1 yards allowed per game).

Buffalo thrived on both offense and defense last season, ranking second-best in scoring offense (28.4 points per game) and second-best in scoring defense (17.9 points allowed per game).

The Bills averaged 258.1 passing yards per game on offense last season, which ranked them seventh in the NFL. On the other side of the ball, they ranked 15th, allowing 214.6 passing yards per contest.

Defensively, Buffalo was a top-five unit in terms of rushing yards last season, ranking fifth-best by allowing just 104.6 rushing yards per game. It ranked seventh on offense (139.5 rushing yards per game).

The Bills had the 15th-ranked turnover margin in the NFL last season at even, forcing 27 turnovers (fourth in NFL) while turning it over 27 times (30th in NFL).

Bills vs. Commanders Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Bills (-6)

Bills (-6) Moneyline: Bills (-275), Commanders (+225)

Bills (-275), Commanders (+225) Total: 43 points

