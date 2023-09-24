The Washington Commanders (2-0) host the Buffalo Bills (1-1) at FedExField on Sunday, September 24, 2023.

In the story below, we provide all the details you need to know about how to watch this matchup on Fubo.

How to Watch Bills vs. Commanders

When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: FedExField in Landover, Maryland

FedExField in Landover, Maryland TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Bills Insights (2022)

Last year, the Bills averaged 8.2 more points per game (28.4) than the Commanders surrendered (20.2).

The Bills collected 397.6 yards per game last season, 93 more yards than the 304.6 the Commanders gave up per contest.

Last year Buffalo averaged 139.5 rushing yards per game, 26.2 more than Washington allowed per contest (113.3).

The Bills turned the ball over 27 times last season, nine more turnovers than the Commanders forced (18).

Bills Away Performance (2022)

The Bills scored fewer points in away games last year (25.1 per game) than they did overall (28.4), but also conceded fewer in road games (17.4 per game) than overall (17.9).

The Bills accumulated fewer yards on the road (397.3 per game) than they did overall (397.6), but also gave up fewer in away games (278.1 per game) than overall (319.1).

Buffalo picked up 251 passing yards per game in road games last season (7.1 fewer than overall), and allowed 186.5 in away games (28.1 fewer than overall).

The Bills accumulated more rushing yards on the road (146.3 per game) than they did overall (139.5), and gave up fewer on the road (91.6 per game) than overall (104.6).

On the road in 2022, the Bills converted more third downs (57.4%) than they did overall (50.3%). They also allowed opponents to convert on fewer third downs in road games (36.1%) than overall (37.5%).

Bills Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/11/2023 at New York L 22-16 ABC/ESPN 9/17/2023 Las Vegas W 38-10 CBS 9/24/2023 at Washington - CBS 10/1/2023 Miami - CBS 10/8/2023 Jacksonville - NFL Network 10/15/2023 New York - NBC

