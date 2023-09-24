The Buffalo Bills (1-1) hit the road to play the Washington Commanders (2-0) at FedExField on Sunday, September 24, 2023.

Bills and Commanders betting trends and insights can be found below before they play on Sunday.

Bills vs. Commanders Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Landover, Maryland

Landover, Maryland Venue: FedExField

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bills 6.5 43 -275 +225

Bills vs. Commanders Betting Records & Stats

Buffalo Bills

In 11 of 16 games last season, the Bills and their opponents scored more than 43 points.

Buffalo had an average point total of 47.7 in its contests last season, 4.7 more points than the over/under for this game.

Against the spread, the Bills were 7-8-0 last year.

The Bills won 13 of the 16 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite last season (81.2%).

Buffalo had a 10-1 record last year (winning 90.9% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -275 or shorter.

Washington Commanders

The Commanders combined with their opponent to score more than 43 points in five of 17 games last season.

Washington had a 41.8-point average over/under in its matchups last year, 1.2 fewer points than this game's point total.

Against the spread, the Commanders were 8-8-1 last year.

The Commanders were underdogs in eight games last season and won four (50%) of those contests.

Washington had a record of 2-1 in games where oddsmakers had them as underdogs of at least +225 on the moneyline.

Bills vs. Commanders Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Bills 28.4 4 17.9 2 47.7 11 Commanders 18.9 24 20.2 7 41.8 5

Bills Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 47.7 45.9 49.5 Implied Team Total AVG 27.9 27.6 28.3 ATS Record 7-8-0 4-4-0 3-4-0 Over/Under Record 6-10-0 5-3-0 1-7-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 13-3 7-1 6-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Commanders Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 41.8 42.4 41.1 Implied Team Total AVG 23 23.2 22.8 ATS Record 8-8-1 4-4-1 4-4-0 Over/Under Record 5-12-0 2-7-0 3-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-2-1 2-2 2-0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 4-4 2-2 2-2

