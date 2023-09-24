Bills vs. Commanders: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Buffalo Bills (1-1) hit the road to play the Washington Commanders (2-0) at FedExField on Sunday, September 24, 2023.
Bills and Commanders betting trends and insights can be found below before they play on Sunday.
Bills vs. Commanders Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- City: Landover, Maryland
- Venue: FedExField
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Bills
|6.5
|43
|-275
|+225
Bills vs. Commanders Betting Records & Stats
Buffalo Bills
- In 11 of 16 games last season, the Bills and their opponents scored more than 43 points.
- Buffalo had an average point total of 47.7 in its contests last season, 4.7 more points than the over/under for this game.
- Against the spread, the Bills were 7-8-0 last year.
- The Bills won 13 of the 16 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite last season (81.2%).
- Buffalo had a 10-1 record last year (winning 90.9% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -275 or shorter.
Washington Commanders
- The Commanders combined with their opponent to score more than 43 points in five of 17 games last season.
- Washington had a 41.8-point average over/under in its matchups last year, 1.2 fewer points than this game's point total.
- Against the spread, the Commanders were 8-8-1 last year.
- The Commanders were underdogs in eight games last season and won four (50%) of those contests.
- Washington had a record of 2-1 in games where oddsmakers had them as underdogs of at least +225 on the moneyline.
Bills vs. Commanders Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Bills
|28.4
|4
|17.9
|2
|47.7
|11
|Commanders
|18.9
|24
|20.2
|7
|41.8
|5
Bills Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|47.7
|45.9
|49.5
|Implied Team Total AVG
|27.9
|27.6
|28.3
|ATS Record
|7-8-0
|4-4-0
|3-4-0
|Over/Under Record
|6-10-0
|5-3-0
|1-7-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|13-3
|7-1
|6-2
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
Commanders Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|41.8
|42.4
|41.1
|Implied Team Total AVG
|23
|23.2
|22.8
|ATS Record
|8-8-1
|4-4-1
|4-4-0
|Over/Under Record
|5-12-0
|2-7-0
|3-5-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|4-2-1
|2-2
|2-0-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|4-4
|2-2
|2-2
