The Washington Commanders (2-0) are 6.5-point underdogs as they enter their matchup on Sunday, September 24, 2023 against the Buffalo Bills (1-1). For this game, the over/under has been set at 44.5 points.

The betting trends and insights for the Bills can be seen in this article before you wager on their matchup with Commanders. The Commanders' recent betting trends and insights can be found below before you bet on their matchup against Bills.

Bills vs. Commanders Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Buffalo vs. Washington Game Info

When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: FedExField in Landover, Maryland

FedExField in Landover, Maryland TV Info: CBS

Bills vs. Commanders Betting Insights

Buffalo covered the spread seven times in 16 games last year.

The Bills went 5-6 ATS as 6.5-point favorites or greater last year.

There were six Buffalo games (out of 16) that hit the over last year.

Against the spread, Washington was 8-8-1 last year.

The Commanders covered the spread twice last season (2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.

Last season, five of Washington's 17 games hit the over.

