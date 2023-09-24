Dawson Knox did not participate in his most recent practice. The Buffalo Bills' Week 3 contest against the Washington Commanders starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. All of Knox's stats can be found on this page.

Knox's season stats include 35 yards on six receptions (5.8 per catch) and one touchdown. He has been targeted nine times.

Dawson Knox Injury Status: DNP

Reported Injury: Back

The Bills have no other receivers on the injury report.

Bills vs. Commanders Game Info

Game Day: September 24, 2023

September 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

Knox 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 9 6 35 15 1 5.8

Knox Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Jets 4 3 25 0 Week 2 Raiders 5 3 10 1

