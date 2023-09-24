The New England Patriots (0-2) and the New York Jets (1-1) play on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at MetLife Stadium in a clash of AFC East opponents, and here are best bets recommendations.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Patriots vs. Jets? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When is Patriots vs. Jets?

  • Game Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: New York 25 - New England 16
  • The Patriots have a 59.7% chance to win this game, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
  • The Patriots went 7-1 in games they were favored on the moneyline last season (winning 87.5% of those games).
  • New England had a record of 5-1 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -148 or shorter (83.3%).
  • The Jets were underdogs in 12 games last season and won five (41.7%) of those contests.
  • New York was 5-7 last season when entering a game as the underdog by +124 or more on the moneyline.

Who will win? The Patriots or Jets? Head to BetMGM and make your pick!

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: New York (+2.5)
  • The Patriots beat the spread seven times in 17 games last year.
  • New England's ATS record as at least 2.5-point favorites was 5-2-1 last year.
  • Jets posted a 8-9-0 record against the spread last season.
  • Against the spread, as underdogs of 2.5 points or greater, New York went 6-6 last year.

Parlay your bets together on the Patriots vs. Jets matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Over (36)
  • These two teams averaged a combined 38.8 points per game a season ago, 2.8 more points than the over/under of 36 set for this matchup.
  • Opponents of these teams averaged a combined 39 points per game last season, three more than the point total for this matchup.
  • Last season, eight of the Patriots' games went over the point total.
  • The Jets and their opponent combined to go over the point total five out of 17 times last season.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.