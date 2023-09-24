In a clash of AFC East teams, New England (0-2) will face off against the New York Jets (1-1) in a matchup on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at MetLife Stadium. The line forecasts must-see action, with New England favored by 2.5 points. An over/under of 36 points has been set for the outing.

Patriots vs. Jets Quarter-By-Quarter Scoring Trends

1st Quarter

Last season, the Patriots were leading after the first quarter in seven games, were losing after the first quarter in five games, and were knotted up after the first quarter in five games .

New England averaged 3.1 points scored on offense and gave up an average of three points on defense in the first quarter last year.

At the conclusion of the first quarter last year, the Jets led five times, trailed five times, and were knotted up seven times.

The Jets' offense averaged 2.8 points in the first quarter last year. On the other side of the ball, they allowed 3.6 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The Patriots outscored their opponent in the second quarter five times, were outscored nine times, and were knotted up three times in 17 games last year.

In the second quarter last season, New England scored an average of 5.8 points on offense (25th-ranked) and surrendered an average of 7.9 points on defense (22nd-ranked).

The Jets outscored their opponent in the second quarter in five games last season, were outscored in the second quarter in six games, and they were knotted up in the second quarter in six games.

The Jets' offense averaged 5.5 points in the second quarter last year. Defensively, they allowed 6.6 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Looking at the third quarter, the Patriots won the third quarter in seven games last season, were outscored in the third quarter in seven games, and tied the third quarter in three games.

In the third quarter last year, New England averaged 6.1 points on offense (fourth-ranked). On defense, it surrendered an average of 4.8 points (21st-ranked) in the third quarter.

In 17 games last season, the Jets won the third quarter three times, lost 12 times, and were knotted up two times.

In the third quarter last season, the Jets averaged 2.6 points scored on offense (29th-ranked) and gave up an average of 4.9 points on defense (23rd-ranked).

4th Quarter

Last year, the Patriots won the fourth quarter in five games, were outscored in that quarter in eight games, and they tied in that quarter in four games.

In the fourth quarter last year, the Patriots scored an average of 5.2 points on offense and allowed an average of 5.6 points on defense.

The Jets outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in 10 games last season, lost that quarter in three games, and were knotted up in that quarter in four games.

Offensively, the Jets averaged 6.8 points in the fourth quarter (seventh-ranked) last year. They allowed 3.2 points on average in the fourth quarter (best in NFL) on defense.

Patriots vs. Jets Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Patriots led five times, were losing nine times, and were knotted up three times at the end of the first half last season.

In the first half, New England averaged 8.9 points scored on offense last season (26th-ranked). It allowed an average of 10.9 points on defense (14th-ranked) in the first half.

At the conclusion of the first half last season, the Jets had the lead six times, were losing seven times, and were knotted up four times.

In the first half last season, the Jets averaged 8.3 points on offense and gave up an average of 10.2 points on defense.

2nd Half

The Patriots were outscored in the second half eight times and outscored their opponent in the second half nine times in 17 games last year.

In the second half last season, New England averaged 11.3 points on offense. It surrendered an average of 10.5 points on defense in the second half.

In 17 games last year, the Jets won the second half eight times, were outscored in that half eight times, and tied one time.

Offensively, the Jets averaged 9.4 points in the second half last season (25th-ranked). They allowed 8.1 points on average in the second half (best in NFL) on defense.

