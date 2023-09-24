As of September 24 the New England Patriots' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +10000.

Watch the Patriots this season on Fubo!

Patriots Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +1400

+1400 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +10000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Patriots to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

New England Betting Insights

New England went 7-8-1 ATS last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times in Patriots games.

Offensively, New England ranked 26th in the NFL with 314.6 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked eighth in total defense (322 yards allowed per contest).

The Patriots put up a 4-4 record at home and were 4-5 on the road last season.

As underdogs, New England had just one victory (1-7) versus its 7-1 record when favored.

In the AFC East the Patriots were 3-3, and in the conference as a whole they went 6-6.

Patriots Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Rhamondre Stevenson rushed for 1,040 yards (61.2 per game) and five touchdowns.

Stevenson also had 69 catches for 421 yards and one TD.

Mac Jones threw for 2,997 yards (214.1 per game), completing 65.2% of his passes, with 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 14 games.

On the ground, Jones scored one touchdown and accumulated 102 yards.

In 15 games with the Cowboys a season ago, Ezekiel Elliott ran for 876 yards (58.4 per game) and 12 TDs.

In 16 games played for the Chiefs, JuJu Smith-Schuster had 78 receptions for 933 yards (58.3 per game) and three touchdowns.

On defense last year, Matthew Judon helped lead the charge with 60 tackles, 14.0 TFL, 15.5 sacks, and three passes defended in 16 games.

Bet on Patriots to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Patriots Player Futures

2023-24 Patriots NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Eagles L 25-20 +750 2 September 17 Dolphins L 24-17 +1300 3 September 24 @ Jets - +6600 4 October 1 @ Cowboys - +800 5 October 8 Saints - +2800 6 October 15 @ Raiders - +10000 7 October 22 Bills - +1000 8 October 29 @ Dolphins - +1300 9 November 5 Commanders - +8000 10 November 12 Colts - +15000 BYE - - - - 12 November 26 @ Giants - +10000 13 December 3 Chargers - +3000 14 December 7 @ Steelers - +4000 15 December 18 Chiefs - +600 16 December 24 @ Broncos - +12500 17 December 31 @ Bills - +1000 18 January 7 Jets - +6600

Odds are current as of September 24 at 5:17 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.