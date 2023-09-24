Entering their Sunday, September 24 game against the New York Jets (1-1) at MetLife Stadium, which begins at 1:00 PM , the New England Patriots (0-2) will be monitoring six players on the injury report.

The Patriots faced the Miami Dolphins in their most recent outing, falling 24-17.

The Jets' last game was a 30-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

New England Patriots Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Cole Strange OL Knee Questionable Michael Onwenu OL Ankle Questionable Jonathan Jones DB Ankle Out Christian Barmore DL Knee Questionable Davon Godchaux DL Nir - personal Did Not Participate In Practice Sidy Sow OL Concussion Out

New York Jets Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Breece Hall RB Knee Limited Participation In Practice Greg Zuerlein K Groin Questionable Wes Schweitzer OL Concussion Out Michael Carter II CB Elbow Limited Participation In Practice Tony Adams S Hamstring Out John Franklin-Myers DL Hip Questionable Quincy Williams LB Knee Limited Participation In Practice Duane Brown OT Shoulder Out Mekhi Becton OT Knee Limited Participation In Practice

Patriots vs. Jets Game Info

When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey TV Info: CBS

CBS

Patriots Season Insights (2022)

The Patriots averaged 314.6 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked them 26th in the NFL. On defense, they ranked eighth, surrendering 322 yards per game.

From an offensive standpoint, New England ranked 17th in the NFL with 21.4 points per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 10th in points allowed (322 points allowed per contest).

The Patriots ranked 20th in pass offense (208 passing yards per game) and 16th in pass defense (216.5 passing yards allowed per game) last year.

New England put up 106.6 rushing yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 24th in the NFL. Defensively, it ranked sixth, surrendering 105.5 rushing yards per game.

The Patriots forced 30 total turnovers (second in NFL) last season and turned it over 23 times (17th in NFL) for a turnover margin of +7, the fourth-best in the league.

Patriots vs. Jets Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Patriots (-2.5)

Patriots (-2.5) Moneyline: Patriots (-150), Jets (+125)

Patriots (-150), Jets (+125) Total: 36 points

