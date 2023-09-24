One of the top running backs in football last season will be featured when Dalvin Cook and the New York Jets host the New England Patriots on Sunday, September 24, 2023.

Most of the most prolific contributors for the Patriots and the Jets will have player props on the table for this matchup if you are looking to make player prop bets.

Rhamondre Stevenson Touchdown Odds

Stevenson Odds to Score First TD: +500

Stevenson Odds to Score Anytime TD: +290

Breece Hall Touchdown Odds

Hall Odds to Score First TD: +750

Hall Odds to Score Anytime TD: +400

More Patriots Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Kendrick Bourne - - 33.5 (-113) Ezekiel Elliott - 24.5 (-113) 5.5 (-118) Mike Gesicki - - 20.5 (-113) Hunter Henry - - 32.5 (-113) Mac Jones 204.5 (-113) 7.5 (-113) - DeVante Parker - - 34.5 (-113) JuJu Smith-Schuster - - 28.5 (-113) Rhamondre Stevenson - 58.5 (-113) 21.5 (-113)

More Jets Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Allen Lazard - - 28.5 (-113) Dalvin Cook - 29.5 (-113) 7.5 (-113) Tyler Conklin - - 22.5 (-113) Zach Wilson 174.5 (-113) 13.5 (-120) - Breece Hall - 46.5 (-113) 8.5 (-113) Garrett Wilson - - 49.5 (-113)

