Patriots vs. Jets: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 3
Bookmakers expect a close game when the New England Patriots (0-2) visit the New York Jets (1-1) on Sunday, September 24, 2023 in a matchup between AFC East opponents at MetLife Stadium. New England is favored by 2.5 points. A point total of 36.5 has been set for this matchup.
The Patriots' recent betting trends and insights can be found in this article before they take on the Jets. The betting insights and trends for the Jets can be seen in this article before you bet on their matchup against Patriots.
Patriots vs. Jets Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|New England Moneyline
|New York Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Patriots (-2.5)
|36.5
|-150
|+125
|FanDuel
|Patriots (-2.5)
|37
|-148
|+126
Other Week 3 Odds
New England vs. New York Game Info
- When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey
- TV Info: CBS
Patriots vs. Jets Betting Insights
- New England had seven wins in 17 games against the spread last year.
- The Patriots' ATS record as 2.5-point favorites or more was 5-2-1 last season.
- Last season, eight of New England's 17 games hit the over.
- New York covered the spread eight times in 17 games last season.
- The Jets were 6-6 ATS last season when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.
- In 17 New York games last year, five of them went over the total.
