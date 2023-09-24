Elvis Andrus and the Chicago White Sox take the field on Sunday at Fenway Park against Kutter Crawford, who is projected to start for the Boston Red Sox. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

Red Sox vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Time: 1:35 PM ET

TV Channel: NESN

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Venue: Fenway Park

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox are 17th in baseball with 178 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.

Boston is seventh in MLB with a .429 slugging percentage.

The Red Sox's .261 batting average is third-best in MLB.

Boston is the ninth-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.9 runs per game (752 total).

The Red Sox rank 10th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .327.

The Red Sox's 8.4 strikeouts per game rank 12th in the majors.

Boston's pitching staff is 11th in the majors with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.

Boston's 4.57 team ERA ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Red Sox combine for the 20th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.353).

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Crawford makes the start for the Red Sox, his 22nd of the season. He is 6-7 with a 4.12 ERA and 121 strikeouts in 118 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the righty threw six innings against the Texas Rangers, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.

Crawford is trying to record his fourth quality start of the year.

Crawford has put up 11 starts this campaign in which he pitched five or more innings.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in seven of his 29 outings this season.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 9/18/2023 Rangers W 4-2 Away Kutter Crawford Jordan Montgomery 9/19/2023 Rangers L 6-4 Away Tanner Houck Nathan Eovaldi 9/20/2023 Rangers L 15-5 Away Brayan Bello Jon Gray 9/22/2023 White Sox W 3-2 Home Chris Sale Touki Toussaint 9/23/2023 White Sox L 1-0 Home Nick Pivetta Dylan Cease 9/24/2023 White Sox - Home Kutter Crawford Mike Clevinger 9/26/2023 Rays - Home Tanner Houck Aaron Civale 9/27/2023 Rays - Home Brayan Bello Zach Eflin 9/28/2023 Orioles - Away Chris Sale Dean Kremer 9/29/2023 Orioles - Away Nick Pivetta John Means 9/30/2023 Orioles - Away - -

