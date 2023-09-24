The Boston Red Sox (76-79) and Chicago White Sox (59-96) play a rubber match on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET, with the series deadlocked at 1-1.

The Red Sox will look to Kutter Crawford (6-7) versus the White Sox and Mike Clevinger (8-8).

Red Sox vs. White Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Crawford - BOS (6-7, 4.12 ERA) vs Clevinger - CHW (8-8, 3.42 ERA)

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kutter Crawford

The Red Sox will send Crawford (6-7) to the mound for his 22nd start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed six innings while giving up two earned runs on four hits in a matchup with the Texas Rangers.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.12 and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .227 in 29 games this season.

In 21 starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.

In 21 starts, Crawford has pitched through or past the fifth inning 11 times. He has a season average of 4.1 frames per outing.

He has made 29 appearances and finished seven of them without allowing an earned run.

Kutter Crawford vs. White Sox

The White Sox are batting .239 this season, 24th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .387 (26th in the league) with 165 home runs.

The right-hander has allowed the White Sox to go 5-for-22 with a double, two home runs and four RBI in six innings this season.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Mike Clevinger

Clevinger gets the start for the White Sox, his 23rd of the season. He is 8-8 with a 3.42 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 123 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last appeared on Monday against the Washington Nationals, when he tossed nine innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.

The 32-year-old has an ERA of 3.42, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 22 games this season. Opponents are batting .235 against him.

Clevinger is looking to build on a third-game quality start streak in this outing.

Clevinger will look to build upon a four-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.6 frames per outing).

He has made seven appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

