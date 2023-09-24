Sunday's game between the Boston Red Sox (76-79) and Chicago White Sox (59-96) squaring off at Fenway Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Red Sox, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 1:35 PM ET on September 24.

The Red Sox will give the nod to Kutter Crawford (6-7, 4.12 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the White Sox will counter with Mike Clevinger (8-8, 3.42 ERA).

Red Sox vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Red Sox 5, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

In three games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Red Sox have a record of 2-1.

When it comes to hitting the over, Boston and its opponents are 3-7-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Red Sox's last 10 games.

The Red Sox have been favorites in 68 games this season and won 35 (51.5%) of those contests.

Boston has a record of 13-11 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -160 on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for the Red Sox.

Boston has scored the ninth-most runs in the majors this season with 752.

The Red Sox have a 4.57 team ERA that ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox Schedule