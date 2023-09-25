MLB Games Tonight: How to Watch on TV, Streaming & Odds - Monday, September 25
The Houston Astros versus the Seattle Mariners is one of many strong options on today's MLB schedule.
You will find info on live coverage of today's MLB action right here.
How to Watch Today's MLB Games
The New York Yankees (78-77) play host to the Arizona Diamondbacks (82-73)
The Diamondbacks will take to the field at Yankee Stadium against the Yankees on Monday at 1:05 PM ET. Click here for more information about this game
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.270 AVG, 25 HR, 66 RBI)
- ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.287 AVG, 25 HR, 72 RBI)
|ARI Moneyline
|NYY Moneyline
|Total
|-123
|+103
|7.5
The Los Angeles Angels (70-86) play host to the Texas Rangers (87-68)
The Rangers will take to the field at Angel Stadium of Anaheim versus the Angels on Monday at 9:38 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- LAA Key Player: Brandon Drury (.260 AVG, 23 HR, 77 RBI)
- TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.277 AVG, 27 HR, 97 RBI)
|TEX Moneyline
|LAA Moneyline
|Total
|-193
|+162
|9
The Seattle Mariners (84-71) take on the Houston Astros (85-71)
The Astros hope to get a road victory at T-Mobile Park versus the Mariners on Monday at 9:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- SEA Key Player: Julio Rodríguez (.284 AVG, 31 HR, 100 RBI)
- HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.281 AVG, 28 HR, 109 RBI)
|SEA Moneyline
|HOU Moneyline
|Total
|-125
|+106
|7.5
The San Francisco Giants (77-79) host the San Diego Padres (77-79)
The Padres hope to get a road victory at Oracle Park against the Giants on Monday at 9:45 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- SF Key Player: Wilmer Flores (.285 AVG, 22 HR, 57 RBI)
- SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.273 AVG, 33 HR, 105 RBI)
|SD Moneyline
|SF Moneyline
|Total
|-118
|-101
|7
