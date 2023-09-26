After hitting .259 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and an RBI in his past 10 games, Bobby Dalbec and the Boston Red Sox take on the Tampa Bay Rays (who will hand the ball to Zach Eflin) at 7:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

He is looking to get back on track following he struck out four times in his most recent game against the White Sox.

Bobby Dalbec Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Zach Eflin

Zach Eflin TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Bobby Dalbec At The Plate

Dalbec has two doubles, a home run and three walks while hitting .273.

This year, Dalbec has tallied at least one hit in seven of 13 games (53.8%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in one game this season.

Dalbec has an RBI in one game this season.

In three of 13 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Bobby Dalbec Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 11 .143 AVG .308 .143 OBP .379 .143 SLG .500 0 XBH 3 0 HR 1 0 RBI 1 4/0 K/BB 14/3 0 SB 1

