Justin Turner -- .184 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zach Eflin on the hill, on September 26 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the White Sox.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Zach Eflin

Zach Eflin TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Justin Turner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Justin Turner At The Plate

Turner has 30 doubles, 23 home runs and 51 walks while batting .276.

He ranks 30th in batting average, 41st in on base percentage, and 56th in slugging among qualified batters in MLB play.

Turner has gotten a hit in 98 of 141 games this season (69.5%), with more than one hit on 45 occasions (31.9%).

In 15.6% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 44.0% of his games this year, Turner has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 47.5% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 10.6%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 72 GP 69 .297 AVG .253 .352 OBP .340 .477 SLG .440 27 XBH 26 12 HR 11 46 RBI 49 45/20 K/BB 58/31 1 SB 3

Rays Pitching Rankings