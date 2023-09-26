Harold Ramirez and the Tampa Bay Rays hit the field on Tuesday at Fenway Park against Tanner Houck, who is starting for the Boston Red Sox. First pitch will be at 7:10 PM ET.

The Red Sox are listed as +110 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Rays (-135). The over/under is 8.5 runs for this matchup (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under).

Red Sox vs. Rays Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -135 +110 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Red Sox Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 1-6.

When it comes to the total, the Red Sox and their foes are 3-7-0 in their previous 10 contests.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Red Sox's past 10 games. Boston games have gone under the total three times in a row, and the average total in this span was 8.7 runs.

Red Sox Betting Records & Stats

The Red Sox have won in 38, or 47.5%, of the 80 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Boston has a record of 24-19 in games where oddsmakers have it as underdogs of at least +110 on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Boston's games have gone over the total in 79 of its 154 chances.

The Red Sox are 3-6-0 against the spread in their nine games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Red Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 39-40 37-40 29-30 47-49 53-61 23-18

