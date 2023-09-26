Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays will see Tanner Houck on the hill for the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Time: 7:10 PM ET

TV Channel: NESN

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Venue: Fenway Park

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox's 180 home runs rank 16th in Major League Baseball.

Boston is seventh in MLB with a .430 slugging percentage this season.

The Red Sox's .261 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking third in MLB.

Boston is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking ninth with 754 total runs this season.

The Red Sox are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking 10th with an OBP of .327.

The Red Sox rank 11th with an average of 8.3 strikeouts per game.

Boston averages nine strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, 10th-most in the majors.

Boston has pitched to a 4.57 ERA this season, which ranks 21st in baseball.

The Red Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.352 as a pitching staff, which ranks 20th in MLB.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The Red Sox's Houck (5-9) will make his 20th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw four innings against the Texas Rangers, giving up two earned runs while allowing three hits.

He has earned a quality start four times in 19 starts this season.

Houck has 14 starts of five or more innings this season in 19 chances. He averages 5.1 innings per outing.

He has made 19 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 9/19/2023 Rangers L 6-4 Away Tanner Houck Nathan Eovaldi 9/20/2023 Rangers L 15-5 Away Brayan Bello Jon Gray 9/22/2023 White Sox W 3-2 Home Chris Sale Touki Toussaint 9/23/2023 White Sox L 1-0 Home Nick Pivetta Dylan Cease 9/24/2023 White Sox L 3-2 Home Kutter Crawford Mike Clevinger 9/26/2023 Rays - Home Tanner Houck Zach Eflin 9/27/2023 Rays - Home Brayan Bello Tyler Glasnow 9/28/2023 Orioles - Away Chris Sale Dean Kremer 9/29/2023 Orioles - Away Nick Pivetta John Means 9/30/2023 Orioles - Away Kutter Crawford Kyle Gibson 10/1/2023 Orioles - Away Tanner Houck Kyle Bradish

