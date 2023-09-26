Sun vs. Liberty: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - WNBA Semifinals Game 2
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
In Game 2 of the WNBA playoffs semifinals, the New York Liberty will be eyeing a win against Connecticut Sun.
In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Sun vs. Liberty matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Sun vs. Liberty Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
- Arena: Barclays Center
Sun vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Liberty Moneyline
|Sun Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Liberty (-9.5)
|161.5
|-400
|+310
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Liberty (-8.5)
|161.5
|-450
|+310
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
Sun vs. Liberty Betting Trends
- The Liberty have covered 19 times in 41 chances against the spread this season.
- The Sun have won 23 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 19 times.
- New York has an ATS record of 9-12 when playing as at least 9.5-point favorites this season.
- Connecticut has been an underdog by 9.5 points or more this year once, and failed to cover the spread.
- The Liberty and their opponents have combined to hit the over 23 out of 41 times this season.
- So far this year, 23 out of the Sun's 42 games with an over/under have hit the over.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.