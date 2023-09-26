In Game 2 of the WNBA playoffs semifinals, the New York Liberty will be eyeing a win against Connecticut Sun.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Sun vs. Liberty matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Sun vs. Liberty Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Arena: Barclays Center

Sun vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Sun vs. Liberty Betting Trends

The Liberty have covered 19 times in 41 chances against the spread this season.

The Sun have won 23 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 19 times.

New York has an ATS record of 9-12 when playing as at least 9.5-point favorites this season.

Connecticut has been an underdog by 9.5 points or more this year once, and failed to cover the spread.

The Liberty and their opponents have combined to hit the over 23 out of 41 times this season.

So far this year, 23 out of the Sun's 42 games with an over/under have hit the over.

