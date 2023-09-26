The New York Liberty will host the Connecticut Sun in Game 2 of the WNBA playoffs semifinals.

Sun vs. Liberty Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Barclays Center

Key Stats for Sun vs. Liberty

Connecticut scores an average of 82.7 points per game, only 2.1 more points than the 80.6 New York gives up to opponents.

Connecticut's 44.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.1 percentage points higher than New York has given up to its opponents (42.4%).

This season, the Sun have a 23-4 record in games the team collectively shoots above 42.4% from the field.

Connecticut's three-point shooting percentage this season (36.0%) is only 1.9 percentage points higher than opponents of New York are averaging (34.1%).

The Sun are 13-6 in games when the team makes more than 34.1% of their three-point shots.

New York and Connecticut rebound at nearly the same rate, with New York averaging 4.3 more rebounds per game.

Sun Recent Performance

The Sun have performed worse offensively in their last 10 games, tallying 81.5 points per contest, 1.2 fewer points their than season average of 82.7.

In their previous 10 games, the Sun are draining 8.8 threes per game, 1.6 more than their season average (7.2). They also own a better three-point percentage over their previous 10 games (39.8%) compared to their season average (36.0%).

Sun Injuries