Trevor Story -- hitting .184 with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zach Eflin on the hill, on September 26 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the White Sox.

Trevor Story Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Trevor Story At The Plate

  • Story is hitting .188 with nine doubles, two home runs and seven walks.
  • In 16 of 35 games this year (45.7%) Story has picked up a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (17.1%).
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 35 games played this year, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.
  • Story has picked up an RBI in 14.3% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 11.4% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
  • In eight of 35 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Trevor Story Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 18
.265 AVG .114
.286 OBP .173
.426 SLG .171
7 XBH 4
2 HR 0
7 RBI 3
23/2 K/BB 26/5
5 SB 3

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fourth-best in the league.
  • The Rays have a 3.83 team ERA that ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
  • Rays pitchers combine to surrender 171 home runs (1.1 per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
  • The Rays are sending Eflin (15-8) to the mound to make his 31st start of the season. He is 15-8 with a 3.44 ERA and 182 strikeouts in 172 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last outing on Thursday against the Los Angeles Angels, the right-hander tossed five innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (3.44), second in WHIP (1.019), and 18th in K/9 (9.5).
