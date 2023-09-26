Trevor Story vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Trevor Story -- hitting .184 with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zach Eflin on the hill, on September 26 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the White Sox.
Trevor Story Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Trevor Story At The Plate
- Story is hitting .188 with nine doubles, two home runs and seven walks.
- In 16 of 35 games this year (45.7%) Story has picked up a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (17.1%).
- He has hit a long ball in two of 35 games played this year, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.
- Story has picked up an RBI in 14.3% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 11.4% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
- In eight of 35 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Trevor Story Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|18
|.265
|AVG
|.114
|.286
|OBP
|.173
|.426
|SLG
|.171
|7
|XBH
|4
|2
|HR
|0
|7
|RBI
|3
|23/2
|K/BB
|26/5
|5
|SB
|3
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fourth-best in the league.
- The Rays have a 3.83 team ERA that ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender 171 home runs (1.1 per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
- The Rays are sending Eflin (15-8) to the mound to make his 31st start of the season. He is 15-8 with a 3.44 ERA and 182 strikeouts in 172 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Thursday against the Los Angeles Angels, the right-hander tossed five innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (3.44), second in WHIP (1.019), and 18th in K/9 (9.5).
