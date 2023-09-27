Connor Wong -- with a slugging percentage of .125 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Tyler Glasnow on the mound, on September 27 at 6:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Rays.

Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)

Connor Wong At The Plate

Wong is hitting .240 with 26 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 22 walks.

Wong has reached base via a hit in 61 games this year (of 112 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.

In 7.1% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.

Wong has had an RBI in 26 games this season (23.2%), including nine multi-RBI outings (8.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 39.3% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 8.0%.

Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 55 .269 AVG .210 .327 OBP .261 .429 SLG .369 16 XBH 21 6 HR 3 21 RBI 15 61/12 K/BB 67/10 6 SB 1

Rays Pitching Rankings