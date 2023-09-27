On Wednesday, Justin Turner (hitting .175 in his past 10 games) and the Boston Red Sox play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Glasnow. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Rays.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow

TV Channel: NESN

Justin Turner At The Plate

Turner is hitting .275 with 30 doubles, 23 home runs and 51 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 33rd, his on-base percentage ranks 43rd, and he is 56th in the league in slugging.

Turner has picked up a hit in 69.7% of his 142 games this year, with more than one hit in 31.7% of those games.

In 22 games this season, he has hit a long ball (15.5%, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish).

Turner has driven home a run in 63 games this season (44.4%), including more than one RBI in 16.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

He has scored a run in 67 games this year, with multiple runs 15 times.

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 73 GP 69 .295 AVG .253 .349 OBP .340 .472 SLG .440 27 XBH 26 12 HR 11 47 RBI 49 47/20 K/BB 58/31 1 SB 3

Rays Pitching Rankings