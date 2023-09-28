The Buffalo Bills at the moment have the fourth-best odds to win the Super Bowl in the entire league at +900.

Bills Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +150

+150 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +900

Bills Super Bowl Odds Insights

Oddsmakers rate the Bills lower (fourth-best in the NFL) than the computer rankings do (second-best).

The Bills were +1000 to win the Super Bowl at the start of the season, and are now slightly better at +900.

The Bills' chances of winning the Super Bowl, based on their odds, are 10%.

Buffalo Betting Insights

Buffalo has won twice against the spread this year.

The Bills have had one game (out of three) hit the over this season.

The Bills have gone 2-1 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 66.7% of those games).

Buffalo has not played as a moneyline underdog yet this season.

The Bills own the seventh-ranked offense this year (383.3 yards per game), and they've been even better on defense, ranking second-best with just 253 yards allowed per game.

The Bills have been surging on both sides of the ball, ranking second-best in scoring offense (30.3 points per game) and second-best in scoring defense (11.7 points allowed per game).

Bills Impact Players

In three games, Josh Allen has passed for 728 yards (242.7 per game), with five TDs and four INTs, and completing 72.7%.

On the ground, Allen has scored one touchdown and picked up 89 yards.

In three games, Stefon Diggs has 25 catches for 279 yards (93.0 per game) and one touchdown.

In three games, James Cook has rushed for 267 yards (89.0 per game) and zero scores.

Gabriel Davis has nine receptions for 159 yards (53.0 per game) and two TDs in three games.

As a tone-setter on defense, the Bills' Terrel Bernard has collected 24 tackles, 2.0 TFL, two sacks, and two interceptions in his three games.

Bills Player Futures

2023-24 Bills NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 11 @ Jets L 22-16 +15000 2 September 17 Raiders W 38-10 +15000 3 September 24 @ Commanders W 37-3 +12500 4 October 1 Dolphins - +900 5 October 8 Jaguars - +3000 6 October 15 Giants - +12500 7 October 22 @ Patriots - +8000 8 October 26 Buccaneers - +10000 9 November 5 @ Bengals - +1800 10 November 13 Broncos - +20000 11 November 19 Jets - +15000 12 November 26 @ Eagles - +700 BYE - - - - 14 December 10 @ Chiefs - +600 15 December 17 Cowboys - +1000 16 December 23 @ Chargers - +2500 17 December 31 Patriots - +8000 18 January 7 @ Dolphins - +900

Odds are current as of September 28 at 5:18 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.