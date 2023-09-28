Adley Rutschman and Rafael Devers will be among the star attractions when the Baltimore Orioles play the Boston Red Sox on Thursday at 6:35 PM ET, at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV Channel: MASN

MASN Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox have hit 181 homers this season, which ranks 17th in the league.

Boston is seventh in MLB with a .429 slugging percentage this season.

The Red Sox's .260 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking third in MLB.

Boston is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking ninth with 761 total runs this season.

The Red Sox have an OBP of .326 this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.

The Red Sox rank 11th in strikeouts per game (8.4) among MLB offenses.

Boston strikes out 8.9 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 13th in MLB.

Boston has the 21st-ranked ERA (4.59) in the majors this season.

Red Sox pitchers have a 1.354 WHIP this season, 20th in the majors.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Chris Sale (6-4) will take the mound for the Red Sox, his 20th start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Friday, when he allowed three hits in five scoreless innings against the Chicago White Sox.

He has started 19 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in six of them.

Sale will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 19 chances this season.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 9/22/2023 White Sox W 3-2 Home Chris Sale Touki Toussaint 9/23/2023 White Sox L 1-0 Home Nick Pivetta Dylan Cease 9/24/2023 White Sox L 3-2 Home Kutter Crawford Mike Clevinger 9/26/2023 Rays L 9-7 Home Tanner Houck Zach Eflin 9/27/2023 Rays L 5-0 Home Brayan Bello Tyler Glasnow 9/28/2023 Orioles - Away Chris Sale Dean Kremer 9/29/2023 Orioles - Away Nick Pivetta John Means 9/30/2023 Orioles - Away Kutter Crawford Kyle Gibson 10/1/2023 Orioles - Away Tanner Houck Kyle Bradish

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.