Top Player Prop Bets for Red Sox vs. Orioles on September 28, 2023
You can see player prop bet odds for Adley Rutschman, Rafael Devers and other players on the Baltimore Orioles and Boston Red Sox ahead of their matchup at 6:35 PM ET on Thursday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Red Sox vs. Orioles Game Info
- When: Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland
- How to Watch on TV: MASN
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Read More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox
Rafael Devers Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Devers Stats
- Devers has 153 hits with 34 doubles, 33 home runs, 60 walks and 98 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.
- He has a .270/.349/.504 slash line so far this year.
Devers Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rays
|Sep. 26
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Sep. 24
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Sep. 23
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Sep. 22
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Rangers
|Sep. 20
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Justin Turner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)
Turner Stats
- Justin Turner has collected 150 hits with 30 doubles, 23 home runs and 51 walks. He has driven in 96 runs with four stolen bases.
- He has a .274/.344/.455 slash line on the year.
Turner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rays
|Sep. 27
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rays
|Sep. 26
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Sep. 24
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Sep. 23
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Sep. 22
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Rafael Devers, Justin Turner or other Red Sox players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles
Dean Kremer Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -110)
Kremer Stats
- The Orioles will hand the ball to Dean Kremer (12-5) for his 32nd start of the season.
- He has started 31 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 14 of them.
- Kremer has made 23 starts of five or more innings in 31 chances this season, and averages 5.4 frames when he pitches.
- He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 31 chances this season.
- The 27-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (4.25), 38th in WHIP (1.333), and 33rd in K/9 (8) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.
Kremer Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Guardians
|Sep. 22
|3.1
|7
|6
|3
|3
|2
|vs. Rays
|Sep. 17
|5.0
|2
|1
|1
|5
|2
|vs. Cardinals
|Sep. 11
|4.1
|7
|5
|5
|2
|4
|at Angels
|Sep. 5
|4.2
|4
|0
|0
|5
|3
|vs. White Sox
|Aug. 29
|6.0
|6
|1
|1
|5
|0
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Dean Kremer's player props with BetMGM.
Adley Rutschman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)
Rutschman Stats
- Rutschman has recorded 160 hits with 31 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 90 walks. He has driven in 79 runs with one stolen base.
- He's slashing .276/.373/.437 so far this year.
Rutschman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Nationals
|Sep. 27
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|5
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Sep. 26
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Guardians
|Sep. 24
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
|at Guardians
|Sep. 23
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Guardians
|Sep. 22
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Gunnar Henderson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)
Henderson Stats
- Gunnar Henderson has 28 doubles, nine triples, 28 home runs, 55 walks and 82 RBI (142 total hits). He's also swiped 10 bases.
- He has a .258/.327/.495 slash line so far this year.
Henderson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Nationals
|Sep. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Sep. 26
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Guardians
|Sep. 24
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Guardians
|Sep. 23
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Guardians
|Sep. 22
|2-for-4
|3
|0
|1
|3
|0
Bet on player props for Adley Rutschman, Gunnar Henderson or other Orioles players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.