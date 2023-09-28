You can see player prop bet odds for Adley Rutschman, Rafael Devers and other players on the Baltimore Orioles and Boston Red Sox ahead of their matchup at 6:35 PM ET on Thursday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Red Sox vs. Orioles Game Info

When: Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET

Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: MASN

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Devers Stats

Devers has 153 hits with 34 doubles, 33 home runs, 60 walks and 98 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He has a .270/.349/.504 slash line so far this year.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays Sep. 26 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Sep. 24 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Sep. 23 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Sep. 22 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Rangers Sep. 20 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Turner Stats

Justin Turner has collected 150 hits with 30 doubles, 23 home runs and 51 walks. He has driven in 96 runs with four stolen bases.

He has a .274/.344/.455 slash line on the year.

Turner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays Sep. 27 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Sep. 26 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 vs. White Sox Sep. 24 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Sep. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. White Sox Sep. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles

Dean Kremer Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +120) Hits Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Kremer Stats

The Orioles will hand the ball to Dean Kremer (12-5) for his 32nd start of the season.

He has started 31 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 14 of them.

Kremer has made 23 starts of five or more innings in 31 chances this season, and averages 5.4 frames when he pitches.

He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 31 chances this season.

The 27-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (4.25), 38th in WHIP (1.333), and 33rd in K/9 (8) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Kremer Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Guardians Sep. 22 3.1 7 6 3 3 2 vs. Rays Sep. 17 5.0 2 1 1 5 2 vs. Cardinals Sep. 11 4.1 7 5 5 2 4 at Angels Sep. 5 4.2 4 0 0 5 3 vs. White Sox Aug. 29 6.0 6 1 1 5 0

Adley Rutschman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

Rutschman Stats

Rutschman has recorded 160 hits with 31 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 90 walks. He has driven in 79 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashing .276/.373/.437 so far this year.

Rutschman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals Sep. 27 2-for-4 1 1 3 5 0 vs. Nationals Sep. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Guardians Sep. 24 2-for-3 0 0 1 4 0 at Guardians Sep. 23 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Guardians Sep. 22 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0

Gunnar Henderson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Henderson Stats

Gunnar Henderson has 28 doubles, nine triples, 28 home runs, 55 walks and 82 RBI (142 total hits). He's also swiped 10 bases.

He has a .258/.327/.495 slash line so far this year.

Henderson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals Sep. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Sep. 26 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Guardians Sep. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Guardians Sep. 23 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 at Guardians Sep. 22 2-for-4 3 0 1 3 0

